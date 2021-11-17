Millennium Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.19 crore, up 39.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.19 crore in September 2021 up 39.04% from Rs. 1.57 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2021 down 352.89% from Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2021 down 380% from Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2020.

Millennium shares closed at 2.05 on November 16, 2021 (BSE) and has given 100.98% returns over the last 6 months