    Millennium Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.69 crore, up 161.63% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 03:02 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Millennium Online Solutions ( India ) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.69 crore in March 2023 up 161.63% from Rs. 0.65 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2023 down 539.78% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2023 down 657.14% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022.

    Millennium shares closed at 1.28 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -24.71% returns over the last 6 months and -40.47% over the last 12 months.

    Millennium Online Solutions ( India )
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.690.390.65
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.690.390.65
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.510.080.05
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.460.230.49
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.050.100.11
    Depreciation0.01--0.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.050.09-0.08
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.38-0.110.06
    Other Income-0.010.000.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.40-0.110.06
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.40-0.110.06
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.40-0.110.06
    Tax-0.12----
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.28-0.110.06
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.28-0.110.06
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.28-0.110.06
    Equity Share Capital5.005.005.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.05-0.020.01
    Diluted EPS-0.05-0.020.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.05-0.020.01
    Diluted EPS-0.05-0.020.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

