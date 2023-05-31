Millennium Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.69 crore, up 161.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.69 crore in March 2023 up 161.63% from Rs. 0.65 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2023 down 539.78% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2023 down 657.14% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022.

Millennium shares closed at 1.28 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -24.71% returns over the last 6 months and -40.47% over the last 12 months.