Millennium Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.69 crore, up 161.63% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Millennium Online Solutions ( India ) are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.69 crore in March 2023 up 161.63% from Rs. 0.65 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2023 down 539.78% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2023 down 657.14% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022.
Millennium shares closed at 1.28 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -24.71% returns over the last 6 months and -40.47% over the last 12 months.
|Millennium Online Solutions ( India )
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.69
|0.39
|0.65
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.69
|0.39
|0.65
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.51
|0.08
|0.05
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.46
|0.23
|0.49
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.05
|0.10
|0.11
|Depreciation
|0.01
|--
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.05
|0.09
|-0.08
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.38
|-0.11
|0.06
|Other Income
|-0.01
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.40
|-0.11
|0.06
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.40
|-0.11
|0.06
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.40
|-0.11
|0.06
|Tax
|-0.12
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.28
|-0.11
|0.06
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.28
|-0.11
|0.06
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.28
|-0.11
|0.06
|Equity Share Capital
|5.00
|5.00
|5.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.05
|-0.02
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.05
|-0.02
|0.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.05
|-0.02
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.05
|-0.02
|0.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited