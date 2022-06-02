Millennium Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.65 crore, down 88.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.65 crore in March 2022 down 88.95% from Rs. 5.86 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022 up 110.65% from Rs. 0.60 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022 up 111.86% from Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2021.

Millennium EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.12 in March 2021.

Millennium shares closed at 2.15 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 15.59% returns over the last 6 months and 110.78% over the last 12 months.