Millennium Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.39 crore, down 65.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.39 crore in December 2022 down 65.39% from Rs. 1.12 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2022 up 31.08% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2022 up 31.25% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2021.