Millennium Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.39 crore, down 65.39% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 09:57 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Millennium Online Solutions ( India ) are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.39 crore in December 2022 down 65.39% from Rs. 1.12 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2022 up 31.08% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2022 up 31.25% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2021.

Millennium Online Solutions ( India )
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.39 0.66 1.12
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.39 0.66 1.12
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.08 0.49 1.50
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.23 0.03 -0.63
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.10 0.05 0.06
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.09 0.10 0.36
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.11 0.00 -0.17
Other Income 0.00 -- 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.11 0.00 -0.16
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.11 0.00 -0.16
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.11 0.00 -0.16
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.11 0.00 -0.16
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.11 0.00 -0.16
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.11 0.00 -0.16
Equity Share Capital 5.00 5.00 5.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.02 0.00 -0.03
Diluted EPS -0.02 -- -0.03
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.02 0.00 -0.03
Diluted EPS -0.02 -- -0.03
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited