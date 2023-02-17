Millennium Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.39 crore, down 65.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.39 crore in December 2022 down 65.39% from Rs. 1.12 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2022 up 31.08% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2022 up 31.25% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2021.

Millennium shares closed at 1.71 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -18.57% returns over the last 6 months and -32.94% over the last 12 months.