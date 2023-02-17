English
    Millennium Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.39 crore, down 65.39% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 09:57 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Millennium Online Solutions ( India ) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.39 crore in December 2022 down 65.39% from Rs. 1.12 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2022 up 31.08% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2022 up 31.25% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2021.

    Millennium shares closed at 1.71 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -18.57% returns over the last 6 months and -32.94% over the last 12 months.

    Millennium Online Solutions ( India )
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.390.661.12
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.390.661.12
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.080.491.50
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.230.03-0.63
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.100.050.06
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.090.100.36
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.110.00-0.17
    Other Income0.00--0.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.110.00-0.16
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.110.00-0.16
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.110.00-0.16
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.110.00-0.16
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.110.00-0.16
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.110.00-0.16
    Equity Share Capital5.005.005.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.020.00-0.03
    Diluted EPS-0.02---0.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.020.00-0.03
    Diluted EPS-0.02---0.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

