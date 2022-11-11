Milkfood Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 103.40 crore, up 67.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 103.40 crore in September 2022 up 67.61% from Rs. 61.69 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.92 crore in September 2022 up 96.8% from Rs. 2.50 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.97 crore in September 2022 up 84.63% from Rs. 5.40 crore in September 2021.

Milkfood EPS has increased to Rs. 10.08 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.12 in September 2021.

Milkfood shares closed at 509.65 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 37.24% returns over the last 6 months and 42.36% over the last 12 months.