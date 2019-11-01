Milkfood Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 138.96 crore, up 39.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 138.96 crore in September 2019 up 39.94% from Rs. 99.30 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.60 crore in September 2019 up 67.88% from Rs. 2.74 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.37 crore in September 2019 up 32.16% from Rs. 7.09 crore in September 2018.

Milkfood EPS has increased to Rs. 9.40 in September 2019 from Rs. 5.59 in September 2018.

Milkfood shares closed at 305.95 on October 31, 2019 (BSE) and has given -10.80% returns over the last 6 months and -10.50% over the last 12 months.