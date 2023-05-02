Milkfood Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 133.45 crore, up 43.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 133.45 crore in March 2023 up 43.54% from Rs. 92.97 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.39 crore in March 2023 up 93.71% from Rs. 1.75 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.30 crore in March 2023 up 104.94% from Rs. 4.05 crore in March 2022.