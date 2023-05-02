Milkfood Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 133.45 crore, up 43.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 133.45 crore in March 2023 up 43.54% from Rs. 92.97 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.39 crore in March 2023 up 93.71% from Rs. 1.75 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.30 crore in March 2023 up 104.94% from Rs. 4.05 crore in March 2022.

Milkfood EPS has increased to Rs. 6.94 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.58 in March 2022.

Milkfood shares closed at 612.20 on April 28, 2023 (BSE) and has given 20.31% returns over the last 6 months and 58.21% over the last 12 months.