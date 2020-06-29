Milkfood Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 106.19 crore, down 36.82% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Milkfood are:
Net Sales at Rs 106.19 crore in March 2020 down 36.82% from Rs. 168.07 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2020 down 101.63% from Rs. 3.69 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.20 crore in March 2020 down 63.64% from Rs. 8.80 crore in March 2019.
Milkfood shares closed at 419.45 on June 26, 2020 (BSE) and has given -11.51% returns over the last 6 months and -1.28% over the last 12 months.
|Milkfood
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|106.19
|173.70
|168.07
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|106.19
|173.70
|168.07
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|120.50
|113.58
|167.09
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-29.56
|44.42
|-22.80
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.39
|5.98
|5.84
|Depreciation
|2.65
|2.63
|1.88
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|10.04
|4.01
|9.33
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.17
|3.08
|6.73
|Other Income
|0.38
|0.18
|0.19
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.55
|3.26
|6.92
|Interest
|2.52
|2.23
|1.80
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.97
|1.03
|5.12
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.97
|1.03
|5.12
|Tax
|-1.91
|0.35
|1.43
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.06
|0.68
|3.69
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.06
|0.68
|3.69
|Equity Share Capital
|4.89
|4.89
|4.89
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-11.00
|1.40
|7.55
|Diluted EPS
|-0.11
|1.40
|7.55
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-11.00
|1.40
|7.55
|Diluted EPS
|-0.11
|1.40
|7.55
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 29, 2020 09:09 am