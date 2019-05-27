Milkfood Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 168.07 crore, up 18.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 168.07 crore in March 2019 up 18.03% from Rs. 142.40 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.69 crore in March 2019 up 51.23% from Rs. 2.44 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.80 crore in March 2019 up 26.26% from Rs. 6.97 crore in March 2018.

Milkfood EPS has increased to Rs. 7.55 in March 2019 from Rs. 4.91 in March 2018.

Milkfood shares closed at 386.75 on May 24, 2019 (BSE) and has given 15.50% returns over the last 6 months and -35.29% over the last 12 months.