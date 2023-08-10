English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Milkfood Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 94.46 crore, up 17.85% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 05:58 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Milkfood are:

    Net Sales at Rs 94.46 crore in June 2023 up 17.85% from Rs. 80.15 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.38 crore in June 2023 up 24.59% from Rs. 1.83 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.38 crore in June 2023 up 322.5% from Rs. 0.80 crore in June 2022.

    Milkfood shares closed at 645.95 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -1.73% returns over the last 6 months and 87.23% over the last 12 months.

    Milkfood
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations94.46133.4580.15
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations94.46133.4580.15
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials70.10125.9477.31
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks11.68-21.35-7.54
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.846.125.65
    Depreciation1.721.651.49
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.2014.224.01
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.086.87-0.77
    Other Income3.74-0.220.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.666.65-0.69
    Interest3.473.301.75
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.813.35-2.44
    Exceptional Items--0.36--
    P/L Before Tax-1.813.71-2.44
    Tax-0.430.32-0.61
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.383.39-1.83
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.383.39-1.83
    Equity Share Capital4.894.894.89
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.816.94-3.75
    Diluted EPS-2.686.62-3.75
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.816.94-3.75
    Diluted EPS-2.686.62-3.75
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Food Processing #Milkfood #Results
    first published: Aug 10, 2023 05:44 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!