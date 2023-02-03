Milkfood Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 150.40 crore, up 66.22% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Milkfood are:Net Sales at Rs 150.40 crore in December 2022 up 66.22% from Rs. 90.48 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.27 crore in December 2022 up 275.86% from Rs. 0.87 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.19 crore in December 2022 up 92.25% from Rs. 4.26 crore in December 2021.
Milkfood EPS has increased to Rs. 6.69 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.78 in December 2021.
|Milkfood shares closed at 663.10 on February 02, 2023 (BSE) and has given 91.51% returns over the last 6 months and 73.72% over the last 12 months.
|Milkfood
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|150.40
|103.40
|90.48
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|150.40
|103.40
|90.48
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|144.28
|81.06
|76.60
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-20.36
|5.51
|-1.69
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|8.13
|5.36
|5.71
|Depreciation
|1.68
|1.54
|1.50
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|10.53
|4.74
|5.86
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6.14
|5.19
|2.50
|Other Income
|0.37
|3.24
|0.26
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6.51
|8.43
|2.76
|Interest
|2.65
|2.08
|1.89
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3.86
|6.35
|0.87
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|3.86
|6.35
|0.87
|Tax
|0.59
|1.43
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|3.27
|4.92
|0.87
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|3.27
|4.92
|0.87
|Equity Share Capital
|4.89
|4.89
|4.89
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|6.69
|10.08
|1.78
|Diluted EPS
|6.37
|10.08
|1.78
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|6.69
|10.08
|1.78
|Diluted EPS
|6.37
|10.08
|1.78
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited