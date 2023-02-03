 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Milkfood Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 150.40 crore, up 66.22% Y-o-Y

Feb 03, 2023 / 04:31 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Milkfood are:Net Sales at Rs 150.40 crore in December 2022 up 66.22% from Rs. 90.48 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.27 crore in December 2022 up 275.86% from Rs. 0.87 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.19 crore in December 2022 up 92.25% from Rs. 4.26 crore in December 2021.
Milkfood EPS has increased to Rs. 6.69 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.78 in December 2021. Milkfood shares closed at 663.10 on February 02, 2023 (BSE) and has given 91.51% returns over the last 6 months and 73.72% over the last 12 months.
Milkfood
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations150.40103.4090.48
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations150.40103.4090.48
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials144.2881.0676.60
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-20.365.51-1.69
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost8.135.365.71
Depreciation1.681.541.50
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses10.534.745.86
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.145.192.50
Other Income0.373.240.26
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.518.432.76
Interest2.652.081.89
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.866.350.87
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax3.866.350.87
Tax0.591.43--
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.274.920.87
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.274.920.87
Equity Share Capital4.894.894.89
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.6910.081.78
Diluted EPS6.3710.081.78
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.6910.081.78
Diluted EPS6.3710.081.78
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Food Processing #Milkfood #Results
first published: Feb 3, 2023 04:22 pm