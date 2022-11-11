English
    Milkfood Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 103.40 crore, up 67.61% Y-o-Y

    November 11, 2022 / 10:45 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Milkfood are:

    Net Sales at Rs 103.40 crore in September 2022 up 67.61% from Rs. 61.69 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.93 crore in September 2022 up 97.2% from Rs. 2.50 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.98 crore in September 2022 up 84.81% from Rs. 5.40 crore in September 2021.

    Milkfood EPS has increased to Rs. 10.08 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.12 in September 2021.

    Milkfood shares closed at 509.65 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 37.24% returns over the last 6 months and 42.36% over the last 12 months.

    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations103.4080.1561.69
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations103.4080.1561.69
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials81.0677.3145.94
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks5.51-7.543.79
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.365.655.53
    Depreciation1.541.491.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.734.013.86
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.20-0.771.53
    Other Income3.240.082.83
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.44-0.694.36
    Interest2.081.751.86
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.36-2.442.50
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax6.36-2.442.50
    Tax1.43-0.61--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.93-1.832.50
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.93-1.832.50
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates4.93-1.832.50
    Equity Share Capital4.894.894.89
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.08-3.745.12
    Diluted EPS10.08--5.12
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.08-3.745.12
    Diluted EPS10.08--5.12
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

