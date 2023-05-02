English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Milkfood Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 133.45 crore, up 43.54% Y-o-Y

    May 02, 2023 / 11:26 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Milkfood are:

    Net Sales at Rs 133.45 crore in March 2023 up 43.54% from Rs. 92.97 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.39 crore in March 2023 up 93.71% from Rs. 1.75 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.30 crore in March 2023 up 104.94% from Rs. 4.05 crore in March 2022.

    Milkfood EPS has increased to Rs. 6.94 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.58 in March 2022.

    Milkfood shares closed at 612.20 on April 28, 2023 (BSE) and has given 20.31% returns over the last 6 months and 58.21% over the last 12 months.

    Milkfood
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations133.45150.4092.97
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations133.45150.4092.97
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials125.94144.2871.18
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-21.35-20.362.77
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.128.136.33
    Depreciation1.651.681.77
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses14.2210.538.65
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.876.142.27
    Other Income-0.220.370.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.656.512.28
    Interest3.302.651.71
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.353.860.57
    Exceptional Items0.36----
    P/L Before Tax3.713.860.57
    Tax0.320.59-1.18
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.393.271.75
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.393.271.75
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates3.393.271.75
    Equity Share Capital4.894.894.89
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.946.693.58
    Diluted EPS6.626.373.58
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.946.693.58
    Diluted EPS6.626.373.58
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 2, 2023 11:11 am