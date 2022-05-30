Milkfood Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 92.97 crore, down 7.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 92.97 crore in March 2022 down 7.47% from Rs. 100.48 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.75 crore in March 2022 up 236.54% from Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.05 crore in March 2022 down 15.27% from Rs. 4.78 crore in March 2021.

Milkfood EPS has increased to Rs. 3.58 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.06 in March 2021.

Milkfood shares closed at 345.95 on May 27, 2022 (BSE)