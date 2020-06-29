Milkfood Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 106.19 crore, down 11.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 106.19 crore in March 2020 down 11.68% from Rs. 120.23 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2020 down 106.25% from Rs. 0.96 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.20 crore in March 2020 down 34.29% from Rs. 4.87 crore in March 2019.

Milkfood shares closed at 419.45 on June 26, 2020 (BSE) and has given -11.51% returns over the last 6 months and -1.28% over the last 12 months.