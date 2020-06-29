Milkfood Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 106.19 crore, down 11.68% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Milkfood are:
Net Sales at Rs 106.19 crore in March 2020 down 11.68% from Rs. 120.23 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2020 down 106.25% from Rs. 0.96 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.20 crore in March 2020 down 34.29% from Rs. 4.87 crore in March 2019.
Milkfood shares closed at 419.45 on June 26, 2020 (BSE) and has given -11.51% returns over the last 6 months and -1.28% over the last 12 months.
|Milkfood
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|106.19
|173.70
|120.23
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|106.19
|173.70
|120.23
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|120.50
|113.58
|90.44
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-29.56
|44.42
|16.78
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.39
|5.98
|4.08
|Depreciation
|2.65
|2.63
|1.64
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|10.04
|4.01
|4.06
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.17
|3.08
|3.23
|Other Income
|0.38
|0.18
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.55
|3.26
|3.23
|Interest
|2.52
|2.23
|2.06
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.97
|1.03
|1.17
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.97
|1.03
|1.17
|Tax
|-1.91
|0.35
|0.21
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.06
|0.68
|0.96
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.06
|0.68
|0.96
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.06
|0.68
|0.96
|Equity Share Capital
|4.89
|4.89
|4.89
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.11
|1.40
|1.96
|Diluted EPS
|-0.11
|1.40
|1.96
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.11
|1.40
|1.96
|Diluted EPS
|-0.11
|1.40
|1.96
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 29, 2020 10:31 am