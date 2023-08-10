Milkfood Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 94.46 crore, up 17.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 94.46 crore in June 2023 up 17.85% from Rs. 80.15 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.38 crore in June 2023 up 24.59% from Rs. 1.83 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.38 crore in June 2023 up 322.5% from Rs. 0.80 crore in June 2022.

Milkfood shares closed at 645.95 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 0.22% returns over the last 6 months and 87.23% over the last 12 months.