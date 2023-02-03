Milkfood Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 150.40 crore, up 66.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 150.40 crore in December 2022 up 66.22% from Rs. 90.48 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.27 crore in December 2022 up 275.86% from Rs. 0.87 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.19 crore in December 2022 up 92.25% from Rs. 4.26 crore in December 2021.