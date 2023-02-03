English
    Milkfood Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 150.40 crore, up 66.22% Y-o-Y

    February 03, 2023 / 04:54 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Milkfood are:

    Net Sales at Rs 150.40 crore in December 2022 up 66.22% from Rs. 90.48 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.27 crore in December 2022 up 275.86% from Rs. 0.87 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.19 crore in December 2022 up 92.25% from Rs. 4.26 crore in December 2021.

    Milkfood
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations150.40103.4090.48
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations150.40103.4090.48
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials144.2881.0676.60
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-20.365.51-1.69
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.135.365.71
    Depreciation1.681.541.50
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.534.735.86
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.145.202.50
    Other Income0.373.240.26
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.518.442.76
    Interest2.652.081.89
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.866.360.87
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.866.360.87
    Tax0.591.43--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.274.930.87
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.274.930.87
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates3.274.930.87
    Equity Share Capital4.894.894.89
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.6910.081.78
    Diluted EPS6.3710.081.78
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.6910.081.78
    Diluted EPS6.3710.081.78
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
