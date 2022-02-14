Milkfood Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 90.48 crore, down 18.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 90.48 crore in December 2021 down 18.32% from Rs. 110.77 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.87 crore in December 2021 up 58.18% from Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.26 crore in December 2021 down 9.94% from Rs. 4.73 crore in December 2020.

Milkfood EPS has increased to Rs. 1.78 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.13 in December 2020.

Milkfood shares closed at 380.30 on February 11, 2022 (BSE)