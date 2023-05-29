Milestone Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.39 crore, down 26.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.39 crore in March 2023 down 26.4% from Rs. 4.61 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2023 down 29.05% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2023 down 21.05% from Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2022.

Milestone shares closed at 19.35 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -6.07% returns over the last 6 months and 37.04% over the last 12 months.