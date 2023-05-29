Milestone Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.39 crore, down 26.4% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Milestone Global are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.39 crore in March 2023 down 26.4% from Rs. 4.61 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2023 down 29.05% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2023 down 21.05% from Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2022.
Milestone shares closed at 19.35 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -6.07% returns over the last 6 months and 37.04% over the last 12 months.
|Milestone Global
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.39
|4.08
|4.61
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.39
|4.08
|4.61
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.15
|2.30
|2.18
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.19
|0.06
|0.07
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.42
|0.33
|0.54
|Depreciation
|0.04
|0.08
|0.07
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.01
|0.95
|1.72
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.03
|0.35
|0.03
|Other Income
|0.14
|0.05
|0.08
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.11
|0.41
|0.12
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.11
|0.40
|0.11
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.11
|0.40
|0.11
|Tax
|0.24
|0.01
|0.22
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.13
|0.40
|-0.10
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.13
|0.40
|-0.10
|Equity Share Capital
|5.02
|5.02
|5.02
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.26
|0.81
|-0.20
|Diluted EPS
|-0.26
|0.81
|-0.20
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.26
|0.81
|-0.20
|Diluted EPS
|-0.26
|0.81
|-0.20
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited