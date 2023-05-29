English
    Milestone Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.39 crore, down 26.4% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 09:32 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Milestone Global are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.39 crore in March 2023 down 26.4% from Rs. 4.61 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2023 down 29.05% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2023 down 21.05% from Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2022.

    Milestone shares closed at 19.35 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -6.07% returns over the last 6 months and 37.04% over the last 12 months.

    Milestone Global
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.394.084.61
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.394.084.61
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.152.302.18
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.190.060.07
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.420.330.54
    Depreciation0.040.080.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.010.951.72
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.030.350.03
    Other Income0.140.050.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.110.410.12
    Interest0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.110.400.11
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.110.400.11
    Tax0.240.010.22
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.130.40-0.10
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.130.40-0.10
    Equity Share Capital5.025.025.02
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.260.81-0.20
    Diluted EPS-0.260.81-0.20
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.260.81-0.20
    Diluted EPS-0.260.81-0.20
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 29, 2023 09:25 am