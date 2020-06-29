Milestone Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.89 crore, up 5.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.89 crore in March 2020 up 5.34% from Rs. 2.75 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2020 up 303.06% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2020 up 53.85% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2019.

Milestone EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.02 in March 2019.

Milestone shares closed at 10.30 on June 09, 2020 (BSE)