Milestone Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.51 crore, up 124.95% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Milestone Global are:

Net Sales at Rs 2.51 crore in June 2021 up 124.95% from Rs. 1.11 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2021 up 81.14% from Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2021 up 166.67% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2020.

Milestone shares closed at 12.68 on August 10, 2021 (BSE)