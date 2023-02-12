Milestone Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.08 crore, down 7.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.08 crore in December 2022 down 7.7% from Rs. 4.42 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2022 up 233.95% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2022 up 157.89% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2021.