    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Milestone Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.08 crore, down 7.7% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 09:30 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Milestone Global are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4.08 crore in December 2022 down 7.7% from Rs. 4.42 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2022 up 233.95% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2022 up 157.89% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2021.

    Milestone Global
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.083.654.42
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4.083.654.42
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.302.312.08
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.06-0.100.07
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.330.370.39
    Depreciation0.080.080.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.951.001.70
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.35-0.010.12
    Other Income0.050.170.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.410.160.12
    Interest0.000.000.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.400.160.12
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.400.160.12
    Tax0.01----
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.400.160.12
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.400.160.12
    Equity Share Capital5.025.025.02
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.810.310.24
    Diluted EPS0.810.310.24
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.810.310.24
    Diluted EPS0.810.310.24
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited