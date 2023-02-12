Milestone Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.08 crore, down 7.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.08 crore in December 2022 down 7.7% from Rs. 4.42 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2022 up 233.95% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2022 up 157.89% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2021.

Milestone EPS has increased to Rs. 0.81 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.24 in December 2021.

Read More

Milestone shares closed at 13.99 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -28.62% returns over the last 6 months and -7.04% over the last 12 months.