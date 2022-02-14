Milestone Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4.42 crore, up 18.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.42 crore in December 2021 up 18.54% from Rs. 3.73 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2021 down 35.68% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2021 down 40.63% from Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2020.

Milestone EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.24 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.37 in December 2020.

Milestone shares closed at 15.05 on February 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 69.10% returns over the last 12 months.