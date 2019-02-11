Milestone Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 3.42 crore, up 18.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.42 crore in December 2018 up 18.57% from Rs. 2.88 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2018 down 79.09% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2018 down 47.22% from Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2017.

Milestone EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.09 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.40 in December 2017.

Milestone shares closed at 12.75 on October 05, 2018 (BSE)