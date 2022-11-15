 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Milestone Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.81 crore, down 43.22% Y-o-Y

Nov 15, 2022 / 09:43 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Milestone Global are:

Net Sales at Rs 3.81 crore in September 2022 down 43.22% from Rs. 6.71 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2022 down 104.03% from Rs. 0.85 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2022 down 94.79% from Rs. 0.96 crore in September 2021.

Milestone shares closed at 19.65 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given 8.26% returns over the last 6 months and 27.68% over the last 12 months.

Milestone Global
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3.81 3.62 6.71
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3.81 3.62 6.71
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2.31 1.89 2.48
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.15 0.17 0.59
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.37 0.36 0.46
Depreciation 0.08 0.07 0.07
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.10 1.07 2.40
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.21 0.06 0.70
Other Income 0.17 0.10 0.20
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.03 0.16 0.89
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.03 0.16 0.85
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.03 0.16 0.85
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.03 0.16 0.85
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.03 0.16 0.85
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.03 0.16 0.85
Equity Share Capital 5.02 5.02 5.02
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.46 0.32 1.71
Diluted EPS -0.46 0.32 1.71
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.46 0.32 1.71
Diluted EPS -0.46 0.32 1.71
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Ceramics & Granite #Earnings First-Cut #milestone #Milestone Global #Results
first published: Nov 15, 2022 09:33 am