Milestone Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.81 crore, down 43.22% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Milestone Global are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.81 crore in September 2022 down 43.22% from Rs. 6.71 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2022 down 104.03% from Rs. 0.85 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2022 down 94.79% from Rs. 0.96 crore in September 2021.
Milestone shares closed at 19.65 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given 8.26% returns over the last 6 months and 27.68% over the last 12 months.
|
|Milestone Global
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.81
|3.62
|6.71
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.81
|3.62
|6.71
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.31
|1.89
|2.48
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.15
|0.17
|0.59
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.37
|0.36
|0.46
|Depreciation
|0.08
|0.07
|0.07
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.10
|1.07
|2.40
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.21
|0.06
|0.70
|Other Income
|0.17
|0.10
|0.20
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.03
|0.16
|0.89
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.03
|0.16
|0.85
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.03
|0.16
|0.85
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.03
|0.16
|0.85
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.03
|0.16
|0.85
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.03
|0.16
|0.85
|Equity Share Capital
|5.02
|5.02
|5.02
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.46
|0.32
|1.71
|Diluted EPS
|-0.46
|0.32
|1.71
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.46
|0.32
|1.71
|Diluted EPS
|-0.46
|0.32
|1.71
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited