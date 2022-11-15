English
    One Day to Go: ESPRESSO TRADERS CARNIVAL 18th Edition 16th to 18th Nov'22 from 9.00 am onwards.
    Milestone Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.81 crore, down 43.22% Y-o-Y

    November 15, 2022 / 09:43 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Milestone Global are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.81 crore in September 2022 down 43.22% from Rs. 6.71 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2022 down 104.03% from Rs. 0.85 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2022 down 94.79% from Rs. 0.96 crore in September 2021.

    Milestone shares closed at 19.65 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given 8.26% returns over the last 6 months and 27.68% over the last 12 months.

    Milestone Global
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.813.626.71
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.813.626.71
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.311.892.48
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.150.170.59
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.370.360.46
    Depreciation0.080.070.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.101.072.40
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.210.060.70
    Other Income0.170.100.20
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.030.160.89
    Interest0.000.000.05
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.030.160.85
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.030.160.85
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.030.160.85
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.030.160.85
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.030.160.85
    Equity Share Capital5.025.025.02
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.460.321.71
    Diluted EPS-0.460.321.71
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.460.321.71
    Diluted EPS-0.460.321.71
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

