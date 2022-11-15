Milestone Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.81 crore, down 43.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.81 crore in September 2022 down 43.22% from Rs. 6.71 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2022 down 104.03% from Rs. 0.85 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2022 down 94.79% from Rs. 0.96 crore in September 2021.

Milestone shares closed at 19.65 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given 8.26% returns over the last 6 months and 27.68% over the last 12 months.