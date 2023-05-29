Milestone Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.80 crore, down 25.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.80 crore in March 2023 down 25.99% from Rs. 5.13 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2023 up 115.62% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2023 up 158.33% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2022.

Milestone EPS has increased to Rs. 0.05 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.33 in March 2022.

Milestone shares closed at 19.35 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -6.07% returns over the last 6 months and 37.04% over the last 12 months.