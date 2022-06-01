 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Milestone Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.13 crore, up 18.56% Y-o-Y

Jun 01, 2022 / 03:18 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Milestone Global are:

Net Sales at Rs 5.13 crore in March 2022 up 18.56% from Rs. 4.33 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2022 down 133.85% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2022 down 68.42% from Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2021.

Milestone shares closed at 15.75 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)

Milestone Global
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 5.13 3.88 4.33
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 5.13 3.88 4.33
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2.18 2.08 1.86
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.42 -0.51 0.34
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.54 0.39 0.38
Depreciation 0.07 0.07 0.06
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.97 1.88 1.42
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.04 -0.02 0.27
Other Income 0.10 0.16 0.05
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.05 0.14 0.32
Interest 0.00 0.01 0.06
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.05 0.14 0.25
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.05 0.14 0.25
Tax 0.22 -- 0.33
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.17 0.14 -0.07
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.17 0.14 -0.07
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.17 0.14 -0.07
Equity Share Capital 5.02 5.02 5.02
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.33 0.28 -0.14
Diluted EPS -0.33 0.28 -0.14
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.33 0.28 -0.14
Diluted EPS -0.33 0.28 -0.14
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Ceramics & Granite #Earnings First-Cut #milestone #Milestone Global #Results
first published: Jun 1, 2022 03:14 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.