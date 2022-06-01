Milestone Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.13 crore, up 18.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.13 crore in March 2022 up 18.56% from Rs. 4.33 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2022 down 133.85% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2022 down 68.42% from Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2021.

Milestone shares closed at 15.75 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)