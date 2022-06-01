Milestone Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.13 crore, up 18.56% Y-o-Y
June 01, 2022 / 03:18 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Milestone Global are:
Net Sales at Rs 5.13 crore in March 2022 up 18.56% from Rs. 4.33 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2022 down 133.85% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2022 down 68.42% from Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2021.
Milestone shares closed at 15.75 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)
|Milestone Global
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.13
|3.88
|4.33
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.13
|3.88
|4.33
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.18
|2.08
|1.86
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.42
|-0.51
|0.34
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.54
|0.39
|0.38
|Depreciation
|0.07
|0.07
|0.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.97
|1.88
|1.42
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.04
|-0.02
|0.27
|Other Income
|0.10
|0.16
|0.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.05
|0.14
|0.32
|Interest
|0.00
|0.01
|0.06
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.05
|0.14
|0.25
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.05
|0.14
|0.25
|Tax
|0.22
|--
|0.33
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.17
|0.14
|-0.07
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.17
|0.14
|-0.07
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.17
|0.14
|-0.07
|Equity Share Capital
|5.02
|5.02
|5.02
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.33
|0.28
|-0.14
|Diluted EPS
|-0.33
|0.28
|-0.14
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.33
|0.28
|-0.14
|Diluted EPS
|-0.33
|0.28
|-0.14
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited