Milestone Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.99 crore, down 5.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.99 crore in March 2020 down 5.06% from Rs. 3.15 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2020 up 4740% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2020 up 78.57% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2019.

Milestone EPS has increased to Rs. 0.14 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.00 in March 2019.

Milestone shares closed at 10.30 on June 09, 2020 (BSE)