Milestone Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.29 crore, up 10.4% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 4.29 3.81 3.88 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 4.29 3.81 3.88 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 2.30 2.31 2.08 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.03 0.15 -0.51 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.33 0.37 0.39 Depreciation 0.08 0.08 0.07 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 1.12 1.10 1.88 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.43 -0.21 -0.02 Other Income 0.05 0.17 0.16 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.49 -0.03 0.14 Interest 0.00 0.00 0.01 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.49 -0.03 0.14 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 0.49 -0.03 0.14 Tax 0.01 -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.48 -0.03 0.14 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.48 -0.03 0.14 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 0.48 -0.03 0.14 Equity Share Capital 5.02 5.02 5.02 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.45 -0.46 0.28 Diluted EPS 0.45 -0.46 0.28 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.45 -0.46 0.28 Diluted EPS 0.45 -0.46 0.28 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited