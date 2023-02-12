Milestone Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.29 crore, up 10.4% Y-o-Y
February 12, 2023 / 11:58 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Milestone Global are:Net Sales at Rs 4.29 crore in December 2022 up 10.4% from Rs. 3.88 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2022 up 245.68% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2022 up 171.43% from Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2021.
Milestone EPS has increased to Rs. 0.45 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.28 in December 2021.
|Milestone shares closed at 13.99 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -28.62% returns over the last 6 months and -7.04% over the last 12 months.
|Milestone Global
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.29
|3.81
|3.88
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.29
|3.81
|3.88
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.30
|2.31
|2.08
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.03
|0.15
|-0.51
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.33
|0.37
|0.39
|Depreciation
|0.08
|0.08
|0.07
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.12
|1.10
|1.88
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.43
|-0.21
|-0.02
|Other Income
|0.05
|0.17
|0.16
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.49
|-0.03
|0.14
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.49
|-0.03
|0.14
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.49
|-0.03
|0.14
|Tax
|0.01
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.48
|-0.03
|0.14
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.48
|-0.03
|0.14
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|0.48
|-0.03
|0.14
|Equity Share Capital
|5.02
|5.02
|5.02
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.45
|-0.46
|0.28
|Diluted EPS
|0.45
|-0.46
|0.28
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.45
|-0.46
|0.28
|Diluted EPS
|0.45
|-0.46
|0.28
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited