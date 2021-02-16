Milestone Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 4.00 crore, up 14.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.00 crore in December 2020 up 14.59% from Rs. 3.49 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2020 up 193.05% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2020 up 71.43% from Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2019.

Milestone EPS has increased to Rs. 0.45 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.15 in December 2019.

Milestone shares closed at 8.90 on February 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given -9.55% returns over the last 6 months