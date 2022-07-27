English
    Mihir Vora says inflation scare over, market in wait-and-watch mode

    Vora said since the government spending has increased in the engineering & construction and defence sector, these firms would do well

    Moneycontrol News
    July 27, 2022 / 02:03 PM IST

    The worst of the inflation scare has probably passed after the recent correction in commodity prices and the market is now in a wait-and-watch consolidation zone, Mihir Vora, director and chief investment officer (CIO), Max Life Insurance, has said.

    "This is because after the monsoon, typically we have a festive season where we have some amount of pent-up demand, so probably markets are positioning for that," Vora told CNBC-TV in an interview.

    He said local investors were keeping faith in the markets based on the short-term positive indicators such as the correction in commodity prices. However, oil prices were still high but other commodities had cooled down significantly in the last few weeks.

    Vora said for the Indian economy to review over the next two-three years, private capex was a must. Vora said since the government spending had increased in the engineering & construction and defence sector, these firms would do well.

    In the IT sector, which has seen heavy selling, Vora prefers largecap stocks, saying these firms were professionally equipped to manage further pressure on the margins.

    In the auto segment, Vora is more bullish on passenger- vehicle and tractor firms, neutral on commercial vehicles and underweight on the two-wheeler segment.

    He has refused to speak on the selloff in Zomato shares, saying he had little exposure to the new-edge technology firms.

     
