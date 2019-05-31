Mihika Ind Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.43 crore, down 67.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.43 crore in March 2019 down 67.21% from Rs. 1.32 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2019 up 52.55% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2019 up 43.48% from Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2018.

Mihika Ind shares closed at 19.80 on April 13, 2017 (BSE)