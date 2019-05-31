Mihika Ind Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.43 crore, down 67.21% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mihika Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.43 crore in March 2019 down 67.21% from Rs. 1.32 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2019 up 52.55% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2019 up 43.48% from Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2018.
Mihika Ind shares closed at 19.80 on April 13, 2017 (BSE)
|
|Mihika Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.43
|0.45
|1.32
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.43
|0.45
|1.32
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.45
|0.46
|1.36
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.09
|0.13
|0.15
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.13
|0.64
|0.31
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.25
|-0.78
|-0.50
|Other Income
|0.11
|0.46
|0.27
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.13
|-0.32
|-0.23
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.13
|-0.32
|-0.23
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.13
|-0.32
|-0.23
|Tax
|-0.05
|-0.05
|-0.06
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.08
|-0.27
|-0.17
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.08
|-0.27
|-0.17
|Equity Share Capital
|10.00
|10.00
|10.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.08
|-0.27
|-0.17
|Diluted EPS
|-0.08
|-0.27
|-0.17
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.08
|-0.27
|-0.17
|Diluted EPS
|-0.08
|-0.27
|-0.17
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited