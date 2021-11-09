Midwest Gold Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, down 64.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in September 2021 down 64.87% from Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.08 crore in September 2021 up 70.25% from Rs. 0.28 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2021 up 78.26% from Rs. 0.23 crore in September 2020.

Midwest Gold shares closed at 25.50 on November 01, 2021 (BSE)