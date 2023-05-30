English
    Midwest Gold Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore, up 410.37% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 10:48 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Midwest Gold are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore in March 2023 up 410.37% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.92 crore in March 2023 down 605.22% from Rs. 0.56 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2023 down 6.67% from Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2022.

    Midwest Gold shares closed at 30.31 on May 29, 2023 (BSE)

    Midwest Gold
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.210.290.04
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.210.290.04
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.420.440.02
    Purchase of Traded Goods--0.14--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.39-0.130.07
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.250.130.13
    Depreciation0.020.020.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.260.160.14
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.35-0.48-0.34
    Other Income0.000.010.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.34-0.47-0.32
    Interest0.270.270.63
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.62-0.73-0.95
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.62-0.73-0.95
    Tax3.30---0.39
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.92-0.73-0.56
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.92-0.73-0.56
    Equity Share Capital3.273.273.27
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-11.98-2.24-1.70
    Diluted EPS-11.98-2.24-1.70
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-11.98-2.24-1.70
    Diluted EPS-11.98-2.24-1.70
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 30, 2023 10:25 am