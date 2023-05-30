Midwest Gold Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore, up 410.37% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Midwest Gold are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore in March 2023 up 410.37% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.92 crore in March 2023 down 605.22% from Rs. 0.56 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2023 down 6.67% from Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2022.
Midwest Gold shares closed at 30.31 on May 29, 2023 (BSE)
|Midwest Gold
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.21
|0.29
|0.04
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.21
|0.29
|0.04
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.42
|0.44
|0.02
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|0.14
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.39
|-0.13
|0.07
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.25
|0.13
|0.13
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.26
|0.16
|0.14
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.35
|-0.48
|-0.34
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.01
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.34
|-0.47
|-0.32
|Interest
|0.27
|0.27
|0.63
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.62
|-0.73
|-0.95
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.62
|-0.73
|-0.95
|Tax
|3.30
|--
|-0.39
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.92
|-0.73
|-0.56
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.92
|-0.73
|-0.56
|Equity Share Capital
|3.27
|3.27
|3.27
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-11.98
|-2.24
|-1.70
|Diluted EPS
|-11.98
|-2.24
|-1.70
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-11.98
|-2.24
|-1.70
|Diluted EPS
|-11.98
|-2.24
|-1.70
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
