Midwest Gold Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, down 33.93% Y-o-Y
June 07, 2022 / 10:00 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Midwest Gold are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in March 2022 down 33.93% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.56 crore in March 2022 up 23.77% from Rs. 0.73 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2022 up 38.78% from Rs. 0.49 crore in March 2021.
Midwest Gold shares closed at 30.10 on April 22, 2022 (BSE)
|Midwest Gold
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.04
|0.01
|0.06
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.04
|0.01
|0.06
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.02
|0.03
|0.11
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.07
|0.02
|0.17
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.13
|0.10
|0.15
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.03
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.14
|0.57
|0.14
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.34
|-0.74
|-0.51
|Other Income
|0.02
|--
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.32
|-0.74
|-0.49
|Interest
|0.63
|0.00
|0.40
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.95
|-0.74
|-0.89
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.95
|-0.74
|-0.89
|Tax
|-0.39
|--
|-0.16
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.56
|-0.74
|-0.73
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.56
|-0.74
|-0.73
|Equity Share Capital
|3.27
|3.27
|3.27
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.70
|-2.25
|-2.23
|Diluted EPS
|-1.70
|-2.25
|-2.23
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.70
|-2.25
|-2.23
|Diluted EPS
|-1.70
|-2.25
|-2.23
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited