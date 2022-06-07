Midwest Gold Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, down 33.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in March 2022 down 33.93% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.56 crore in March 2022 up 23.77% from Rs. 0.73 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2022 up 38.78% from Rs. 0.49 crore in March 2021.

Midwest Gold shares closed at 30.10 on April 22, 2022 (BSE)