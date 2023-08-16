Midwest Gold Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore, down 75.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore in June 2023 down 75.64% from Rs. 0.97 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.43 crore in June 2023 down 26.61% from Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2023 down 44.44% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2022.

Midwest Gold shares closed at 32.98 on June 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -0.66% returns over the last 6 months and 4.37% over the last 12 months.