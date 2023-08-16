English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Midwest Gold Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore, down 75.64% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 12:45 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Midwest Gold are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore in June 2023 down 75.64% from Rs. 0.97 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.43 crore in June 2023 down 26.61% from Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2023 down 44.44% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2022.

    Midwest Gold shares closed at 32.98 on June 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -0.66% returns over the last 6 months and 4.37% over the last 12 months.

    Midwest Gold
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.240.210.97
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.240.210.97
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.350.420.11
    Purchase of Traded Goods----0.62
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.27-0.390.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.110.250.12
    Depreciation0.020.020.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.210.260.20
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.18-0.35-0.11
    Other Income0.020.00--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.15-0.34-0.11
    Interest0.280.270.23
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.43-0.62-0.34
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.43-0.62-0.34
    Tax--3.30--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.43-3.92-0.34
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.43-3.92-0.34
    Equity Share Capital3.273.273.27
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.32-11.98-1.04
    Diluted EPS-1.32-11.98-1.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.32-11.98-1.04
    Diluted EPS-1.32-11.98-1.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Ceramics & Granite #Earnings First-Cut #Midwest Gold #Results
    first published: Aug 16, 2023 12:22 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!