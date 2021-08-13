Midwest Gold Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, down 78.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in June 2021 down 78.14% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2021 down 11.92% from Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2021 down 23.53% from Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2020.

Midwest Gold shares closed at 18.50 on August 10, 2021 (BSE)