Midwest Gold Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.29 crore, up 2299.16% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 11:48 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Midwest Gold are:Net Sales at Rs 0.29 crore in December 2022 up 2299.16% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.73 crore in December 2022 up 0.49% from Rs. 0.74 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2022 up 36.62% from Rs. 0.71 crore in December 2021. Midwest Gold shares closed at 34.00 on February 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given 12.77% returns over the last 6 months
Midwest Gold
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations0.290.290.01
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations0.290.290.01
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials0.440.360.03
Purchase of Traded Goods0.14----
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.130.080.02
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.130.140.10
Depreciation0.020.020.03
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.164.060.57
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.48-4.38-0.74
Other Income0.01----
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.47-4.38-0.74
Interest0.270.240.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.73-4.62-0.74
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-0.73-4.62-0.74
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.73-4.62-0.74
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.73-4.62-0.74
Equity Share Capital3.273.273.27
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-2.24-14.12-2.25
Diluted EPS-2.24-14.12-2.25
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-2.24-14.12-2.25
Diluted EPS-2.24-14.12-2.25
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Ceramics & Granite #Earnings First-Cut #Midwest Gold #Results
first published: Feb 20, 2023 11:33 am