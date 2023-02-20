Midwest Gold Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.29 crore, up 2299.16% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 0.29 0.29 0.01 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 0.29 0.29 0.01 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 0.44 0.36 0.03 Purchase of Traded Goods 0.14 -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.13 0.08 0.02 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.13 0.14 0.10 Depreciation 0.02 0.02 0.03 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.16 4.06 0.57 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.48 -4.38 -0.74 Other Income 0.01 -- -- P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.47 -4.38 -0.74 Interest 0.27 0.24 0.00 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.73 -4.62 -0.74 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -0.73 -4.62 -0.74 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.73 -4.62 -0.74 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.73 -4.62 -0.74 Equity Share Capital 3.27 3.27 3.27 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -2.24 -14.12 -2.25 Diluted EPS -2.24 -14.12 -2.25 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -2.24 -14.12 -2.25 Diluted EPS -2.24 -14.12 -2.25 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited