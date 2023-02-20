Midwest Gold Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.29 crore, up 2299.16% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Midwest Gold are:Net Sales at Rs 0.29 crore in December 2022 up 2299.16% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.73 crore in December 2022 up 0.49% from Rs. 0.74 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2022 up 36.62% from Rs. 0.71 crore in December 2021.
|Midwest Gold shares closed at 34.00 on February 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given 12.77% returns over the last 6 months
|Midwest Gold
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.29
|0.29
|0.01
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.29
|0.29
|0.01
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.44
|0.36
|0.03
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.14
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.13
|0.08
|0.02
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.13
|0.14
|0.10
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.02
|0.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.16
|4.06
|0.57
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.48
|-4.38
|-0.74
|Other Income
|0.01
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.47
|-4.38
|-0.74
|Interest
|0.27
|0.24
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.73
|-4.62
|-0.74
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.73
|-4.62
|-0.74
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.73
|-4.62
|-0.74
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.73
|-4.62
|-0.74
|Equity Share Capital
|3.27
|3.27
|3.27
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.24
|-14.12
|-2.25
|Diluted EPS
|-2.24
|-14.12
|-2.25
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.24
|-14.12
|-2.25
|Diluted EPS
|-2.24
|-14.12
|-2.25
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited