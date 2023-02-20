English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar: Watch ‘‘Options Trading Tricks & Techniques : Insights on Options Trading’’ with Mr. Nitin Murarka
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Midwest Gold Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.29 crore, up 2299.16% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 11:48 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Midwest Gold are:Net Sales at Rs 0.29 crore in December 2022 up 2299.16% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.73 crore in December 2022 up 0.49% from Rs. 0.74 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2022 up 36.62% from Rs. 0.71 crore in December 2021.Midwest Gold shares closed at 34.00 on February 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given 12.77% returns over the last 6 months
    Midwest Gold
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.290.290.01
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.290.290.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.440.360.03
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.14----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.130.080.02
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.130.140.10
    Depreciation0.020.020.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.164.060.57
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.48-4.38-0.74
    Other Income0.01----
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.47-4.38-0.74
    Interest0.270.240.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.73-4.62-0.74
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.73-4.62-0.74
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.73-4.62-0.74
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.73-4.62-0.74
    Equity Share Capital3.273.273.27
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.24-14.12-2.25
    Diluted EPS-2.24-14.12-2.25
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.24-14.12-2.25
    Diluted EPS-2.24-14.12-2.25
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Ceramics & Granite #Earnings First-Cut #Midwest Gold #Results
    first published: Feb 20, 2023 11:33 am