App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : May 30, 2019 08:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

Midhani clocks Rs 130-crore as PAT in FY 19

The PSU achieved a net turnover of Rs 710.85 crore for the year-ended March 31 registering a growth of 7.43 per cent over FY 18, a press release from the PSU said here May 30.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited (Midhani), a defence public sector undertaking, has reported Rs 130.56 crore as profit after tax (PAT) for FY 19 against Rs 131.26 crore the previous year.

The PSU achieved a net turnover of Rs 710.85 crore for the year-ended March 31 registering a growth of 7.43 per cent over FY 18, a press release from the PSU said here May 30.

In FY 18, the net turnover was Rs 661.69 crore. Midhani recorded Rs 80.29-crore as profit after tax (PAT) during the quarter-ended March 31 on the net turnover of Rs 336.43 crore.
First Published on May 30, 2019 08:48 pm

tags #Business #Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited #Results

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.