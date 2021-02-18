Mideast Steels Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 34.39 crore, down 61.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34.39 crore in December 2020 down 61.22% from Rs. 88.67 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.04 crore in December 2020 up 86.32% from Rs. 22.23 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.07 crore in December 2020 up 360% from Rs. 6.95 crore in December 2019.

Mideast Steels shares closed at 8.37 on February 17, 2021 (BSE)