Mideast Steels Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 34.39 crore, down 61.22% Y-o-Y
February 18, 2021 / 07:08 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mideast Integrated Steels are:
Net Sales at Rs 34.39 crore in December 2020 down 61.22% from Rs. 88.67 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.04 crore in December 2020 up 86.32% from Rs. 22.23 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.07 crore in December 2020 up 360% from Rs. 6.95 crore in December 2019.
Mideast Steels shares closed at 8.37 on February 17, 2021 (BSE)
|Mideast Integrated Steels
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|34.39
|33.98
|88.67
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|34.39
|33.98
|88.67
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|1.78
|77.66
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|12.30
|11.70
|9.45
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.05
|0.99
|1.09
|Depreciation
|20.57
|20.57
|13.76
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.82
|0.85
|8.76
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.36
|-1.90
|-22.05
|Other Income
|0.86
|1.38
|1.35
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.50
|-0.52
|-20.71
|Interest
|0.05
|0.03
|0.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.54
|-0.56
|-20.73
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.54
|-0.56
|-20.73
|Tax
|0.50
|0.50
|1.50
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.04
|-1.06
|-22.23
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.04
|-1.06
|-22.23
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-3.04
|-1.06
|-22.23
|Equity Share Capital
|137.88
|137.88
|137.88
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.22
|-0.08
|-1.61
|Diluted EPS
|-0.22
|-0.08
|-1.61
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.22
|-0.08
|-1.61
|Diluted EPS
|-0.22
|-0.08
|-1.61
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited