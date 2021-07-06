Midas Infra Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.16 crore, down 98.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.16 crore in March 2021 down 98.79% from Rs. 13.30 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.42 crore in March 2021 up 181.87% from Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.72 crore in March 2021 up 256.52% from Rs. 0.46 crore in March 2020.

Midas Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.04 in March 2020.

Midas Infra shares closed at 1.32 on July 05, 2021 (BSE) and has given 3.94% returns over the last 6 months and -23.26% over the last 12 months.