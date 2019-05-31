Midas Infra Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 76.52 crore, up 116.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 76.52 crore in March 2019 up 116.54% from Rs. 35.34 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.54 crore in March 2019 up 59.14% from Rs. 0.97 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.56 crore in March 2019 up 37.63% from Rs. 1.86 crore in March 2018.

Midas Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 0.13 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.07 in March 2018.

Midas Infra shares closed at 1.52 on February 25, 2019 (BSE)